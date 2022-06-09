Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 296,312 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,028,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 296,312 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $28,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 88.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 135,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 99.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 227,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 14.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 71,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 88.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ANGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $142,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

