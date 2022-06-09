Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,513 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.58% of Radware worth $30,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Radware during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Radware during the third quarter worth about $263,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.82, a PEG ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Radware had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radware in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radware has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

