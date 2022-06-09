Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $18.46 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.09% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $18,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after buying an additional 138,577 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $168.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.74. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

