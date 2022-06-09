Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,219 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 78,668 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.43% of Glacier Bancorp worth $26,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.86. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $219.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

