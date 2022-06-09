Lone Pine Capital LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 617,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,209 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 8.4% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,058,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $1,041,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $1,314,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.97.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $121.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

