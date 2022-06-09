L’Occitane International (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38.

Get L'Occitane International alerts:

About L’Occitane International (OTCMKTS:LCCTF)

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails various natural and organic ingredient-based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare, haircare, body and bath, makeup, floral water, beauty oils, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Occitane International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Occitane International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.