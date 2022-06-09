Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.80 million and the lowest is $3.06 million. Liquidia reported sales of $3.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year sales of $17.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.09 million to $22.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $53.18 million, with estimates ranging from $24.34 million to $90.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LQDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

In other news, insider Robert A. Lippe acquired 29,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,142.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,692 shares in the company, valued at $306,538.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $8,999,995.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,093,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,474,927.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,065,133 shares of company stock valued at $10,395,378. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidia by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidia by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 17.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liquidia stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.14. 532,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,321. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $266.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.35. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.78.

Liquidia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

