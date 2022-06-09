Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.66

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 1200310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 51.40 and a current ratio of 52.06. The firm has a market cap of C$247.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.11.

About Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO)

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. Its principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,619 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

