LINK (LN) Trading Down 4.8% This Week

LINK (LN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 9th. One LINK coin can now be purchased for approximately $49.93 or 0.00165348 BTC on exchanges. LINK has a total market capitalization of $298.40 million and approximately $236,094.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LINK has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.96 or 0.00228346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.36 or 0.00388621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030638 BTC.

About LINK

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official website is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

