Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LECO stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,234. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.38 and a 200-day moving average of $133.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $121.65 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.47. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

About Lincoln Electric (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.