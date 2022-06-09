Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -78.95%.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Limoneira by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

LMNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

