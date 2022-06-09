Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) CFO Sells $204,240.00 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $204,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,820.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $24.83 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBTYK. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 11.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Liberty Global by 18.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,187 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 3,048.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 301,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 292,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Liberty Global by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 3,184,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,522,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.