Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 39,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,372,440 shares.The stock last traded at $7.66 and had previously closed at $7.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LICY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Li-Cycle by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

