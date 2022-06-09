Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEJU opened at $3.53 on Monday. Leju has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

Get Leju alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.