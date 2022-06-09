Legal & General Group Plc Sells 153,504 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,353,322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 153,504 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.98% of Best Buy worth $239,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,802 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Mirova grew its holdings in Best Buy by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 3,320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,522 shares of company stock valued at $8,183,822. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.88.

BBY opened at $77.12 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.44.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.