Legal & General Group Plc Sells 144,410 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,937,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,410 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.78% of Prudential Financial worth $317,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.21.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

