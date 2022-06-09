Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,113 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $266,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $330.74 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $309.00 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

