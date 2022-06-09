Legal & General Group Plc Has $292.21 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,104,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34,174 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.72% of Yum! Brands worth $292,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $120.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.54 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

