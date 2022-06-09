LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $98.55

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $98.55 and last traded at $98.55, with a volume of 1166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.20.

LEGIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €128.00 ($137.63) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €134.00 ($144.09) to €118.00 ($126.88) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.99.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.