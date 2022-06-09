Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $140.21

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.21 ($1.76) and traded as low as GBX 127.50 ($1.60). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.63), with a volume of 1,318,900 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 165 ($2.07) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 200 ($2.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

The company has a market cap of £962.66 million and a P/E ratio of 66.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. Learning Technologies Group’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

