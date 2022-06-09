Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 188.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAE. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $29.96.

