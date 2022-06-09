Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,115 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,115 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,094,000 after buying an additional 791,211 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,216,000 after purchasing an additional 443,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,556,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,504,000 after purchasing an additional 169,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,817,000 after purchasing an additional 148,910 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZPN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.71.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $206.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $210.60.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

