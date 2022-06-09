Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,672 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET opened at $103.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average is $123.70. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.61.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $10,388,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,169,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,820 shares of company stock worth $55,672,591. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

