Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $889,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,382 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $414.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $425.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.58. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.84.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

