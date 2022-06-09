Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $825,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,206 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

