Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,922 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,806,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,472,000 after acquiring an additional 878,534 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,048,000. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,345,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,686,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,356,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,982,000 after acquiring an additional 128,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $85.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.81.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

