Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,308 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,700,000 after buying an additional 2,523,532 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,858,000 after purchasing an additional 828,104 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 660,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,077,000 after purchasing an additional 423,942 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,909,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,698,000 after purchasing an additional 318,444 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.96 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32.

