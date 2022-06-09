Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $7.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.72. Laredo Petroleum reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 355%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $29.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.85 to $35.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $48.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.41 to $70.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

NYSE LPI traded up $2.11 on Monday, hitting $117.44. 2,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,508. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.36. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $452,878.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $240,787.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,305.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,767 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

