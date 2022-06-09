Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives $655.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $655.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Lancashire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 670 ($8.40) to GBX 680 ($8.52) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lancashire from GBX 752 ($9.42) to GBX 678 ($8.50) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lancashire from GBX 781 ($9.79) to GBX 731 ($9.16) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF remained flat at $$4.82 during trading on Monday. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

