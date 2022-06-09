Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 12,882.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,169 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,482 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $84,113,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Waste Management by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,850,000 after acquiring an additional 501,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,886,000 after acquiring an additional 323,707 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

WM stock opened at $157.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.97 and a 52 week high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

