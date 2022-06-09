Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1,805.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

CEM opened at $37.34 on Thursday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

