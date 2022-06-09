Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Takes $341,000 Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,319,000 after buying an additional 69,017 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 686,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,520,000 after purchasing an additional 43,401 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,836,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

IYF stock opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.51. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

