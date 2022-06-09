Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Takes $328,000 Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,010,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,762,000 after purchasing an additional 116,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,155,000 after buying an additional 378,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,418,000 after acquiring an additional 78,343 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,241,000 after acquiring an additional 207,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,042,000 after purchasing an additional 44,876 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.15 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $118.78 and a 1 year high of $132.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.08 and its 200-day moving average is $124.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

