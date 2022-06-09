Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318,259 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,432,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.59.

MDB stock opened at $299.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

