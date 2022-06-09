Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $313.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.21. The company has a market capitalization of $297.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,298,800 shares of company stock worth $384,486,060 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.47.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

