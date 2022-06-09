Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New $121,000 Investment in Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Vallon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VLON stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.51. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel abuse-deterrent medications for central nervous system disorders. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.