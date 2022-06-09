Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Invests $306,000 in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGPI. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the third quarter worth approximately $14,588,000. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,220,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,699,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Gores Guggenheim by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GGPI opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

