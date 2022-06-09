Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,151 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,568,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,294,000 after purchasing an additional 301,204 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,674,000 after buying an additional 40,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,029,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,618,000 after buying an additional 44,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.52. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

