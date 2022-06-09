Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $392,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $2,526,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 604,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,442,000 after buying an additional 264,835 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 411,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,383,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $55.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

