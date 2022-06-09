Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $57.74 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average is $59.16.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.