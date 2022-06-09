Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $230.13

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $230.13 and last traded at $230.14, with a volume of 40500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.09.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.94. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.