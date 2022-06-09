L Melvin Cooper Sells 2,000 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $40,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,321.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PARR traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,284. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.55) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

PARR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Par Pacific by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Par Pacific by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 61,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Par Pacific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

