L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

FSTR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ FSTR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.86 million, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.93. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $19.34.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in L.B. Foster by 98.8% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in L.B. Foster by 59.5% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 145,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in L.B. Foster in the fourth quarter valued at $24,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

