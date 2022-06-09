L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “
FSTR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.
L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in L.B. Foster by 98.8% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in L.B. Foster by 59.5% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 145,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in L.B. Foster in the fourth quarter valued at $24,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.
L.B. Foster Company Profile (Get Rating)
L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L.B. Foster (FSTR)
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L.B. Foster (FSTR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.