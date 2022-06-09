KuCoin Token (KCS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.28 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $1.58 billion and $3.28 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be purchased for $16.07 or 0.00053330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,155.29 or 1.00057259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030967 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 coins and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

