Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $684.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will post $684.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $684.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $685.40 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $555.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.38. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.