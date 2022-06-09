Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 51,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,117. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $583.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $37.44.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $59,219.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,840 shares in the company, valued at $800,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 9.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,136,000 after purchasing an additional 71,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 17.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 63,088 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Koppers by 75.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 49,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 143.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 38,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

