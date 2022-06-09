Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as low as C$0.14. Kootenay Silver shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 92,871 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33.
Kootenay Silver Company Profile (CVE:KTN)
