Komodo Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000772 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $30.76 million and approximately $692,112.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00304905 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00071900 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00063857 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,172,593 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

