Komodo Market Cap Achieves $31.40 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $31.40 million and approximately $804,385.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.00305049 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00071789 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00063740 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000501 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,181,707 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

