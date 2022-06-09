Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.82

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and traded as high as $26.11. Komatsu shares last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 75,642 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.02.

Komatsu ( OTCMKTS:KMTUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.01%. Equities analysts predict that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

